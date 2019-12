Vancouvers empty home tax is bringing in some decent coin – almost $40 million in 2018.

If you believe in a vibrant vancouver and want to do your part to support it, you can own a home here and keep it empty – that extra tax income goes to support affordable housing and rent protections.

If you really want to go the extra mile, don’t report your empty home: Audits raises $22.1 million in taxes and fines from empty home owners.

