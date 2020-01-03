20 Comments on "New Friday, New Year"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Bestplaceonearth
Guest
Bestplaceonearth
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

If one is so intelligent, why is one still dwelling in a “mortgage helper”? And willing to surrender rent cheques to the so-called “fool”?

Keep learning so one can move up, not falling behind. Otherwise, it’s a waste of resources.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
12 minutes 20 seconds ago
Werner Stein
Guest
Werner Stein
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Best place on meth:
I have a different take on the fools ie Projection etc.
It is said that an intelligent man can learn from a fool, but a fool cannot learn from an intelligent man.
…… we keep learning.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
1 hour 20 minutes ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This blog is 15 years of failed predictions of doom and calling realistic people “fools”. 15 years of calling anybody who provides a different perspective a “troll”. And nothing to show for it. Just bitterness and ruined lives.

A fool is a person who refuses to adjust his theories when reality hits him in the face. 15 years of reality serving punches into the doomer faces.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
25 minutes 3 seconds ago
southseacompany
Member
southseacompany
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“Home values tumble by up to 15% across Metro Vancouver” CBC

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/property-values-metro-vancouver-2020-1.5413018

“Residential property values across Metro Vancouver fell in 2019, with the value of homes — including detached houses and condo units — decreasing by up to 15 per cent.”

“The provincial government, which promised to take action to “moderate” the housing market after years of skyrocketing increases, expressed happiness with the downturn.”

You Must Be Logged In To Vote10You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
1 hour 25 minutes ago
Bestplaceonearth
Guest
Bestplaceonearth
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Typical NoDealParty – is it more affordable than before? I don’t think so. Rent keeps going up.
But, good job buying votes of a group of unhappy people.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
6 minutes 34 seconds ago
patriotz
Member
patriotz
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/real-estate/vancouver/article-two-bedroom-unit-in-pitt-meadows-bc-sold-at-a-loss/

From BC Assessment:
303-11960 HARRIS RD PITT MEADOWS V3Y 2R1
Total value $405,800 2020 assessment as of July 1, 2019
Sales history (last 3 full calendar years)
Oct 29, 2019 $413,000
Aug 14, 2018 $425,000

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
6 hours 37 minutes ago
Bestplaceonearth
Guest
Bestplaceonearth
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“we are headed for the cliff; no doubt”

You are, not we are! The cracked crystal ball is still not functioning properly, isn’t!

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
13 hours 12 minutes ago
Werner Stein
Guest
Werner Stein
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sales up ,prices down .

Typical bubble behaviour . We may see a few bear traps along the way to the big bust, but we are headed for the cliff; no doubt

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
15 hours 57 minutes ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

YoY is down, but it’s a lagging indicator. Prices are now going up.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
14 hours 4 minutes ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

*Vancouver home sales jump 88% in December from last year as confidence returns to market*

Sales to inventory: 23%

https://vancouversun.com/real-estate/mortgages/vancouver-home-sales-jump-88-in-december-from-last-year-as-confidence-returns-to-market/wcm/30990452-d21a-42d4-89d7-f4337e29546f

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
16 hours 54 minutes ago
Bestplaceonearth
Guest
Bestplaceonearth
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

With 2000 sales and 8600 active listings in December, the prospective buyers better be prepared for the interesting months ahead.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
15 hours 51 minutes ago
Werner Stein
Guest
Werner Stein
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The assessments were recently published, and some comparatively small declines were published.
I was astonished at how some homeowners phoned into the talk shows and spewed some real antipathy toward the people who viewed the price declines as a good thing. The hatred was palpable. One has to wonder what kind of depraved soul lacking individual would want the bubble to persist

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
17 hours 46 minutes ago
Bestplaceonearth
Guest
Bestplaceonearth
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Stop being so naive and ignorant. You talked as if the market would act according to the want of your so called “depraved soul lacking individual”.
The only will- lacking individual is you. Don’t be an angel in a mask.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
16 hours 1 minute ago
Best place on meth
Member
Best place on meth
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

My visions for 2020 is to have a reliable blog that doesn’t go down for a week at a time, a blog where we can see Paul’s much appreciated data that he’s kind enough to post every day.

Because you know what? That data is the only thing worth reading here anymore.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote20You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
17 hours 56 minutes ago
Shut It Down Already (original)
Guest
Shut It Down Already (original)
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Dumbfuck racist who single-handedly turned this place into a toxic cesspool now laments the lack of quality content?

Just fuck off.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
5 hours 13 minutes ago
Bestplaceonearth
Guest
Bestplaceonearth
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Good vision. Start your own blog!

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
16 hours 11 seconds ago
Shut It Down Already (original)
Guest
Shut It Down Already (original)
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Oh, I’m sure there are plenty of alt-right blogs out there which would gladly accommodate a niche interest in flawed real estate analysis.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
4 hours 39 minutes ago
realist
Member
realist
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I usually agree with you, but I beg to differ on this point – your posts are well worth reading, and so are the posts of quite a number of other contributors. It is regrettable that, as in the rest of the world, the trolls and other gratuitously malicious people degrade the interactions and the project – they act, like friction or taxes, as an unceasing drain of energy or wealth. Thanks to you and Paul and others for carrying on.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote10You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
17 hours 26 minutes ago
Best place on meth
Member
Best place on meth
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Point taken, I think the reliability issue of the blog the last few months is what’s killing it. Most people have given it up for dead and left. When was the last time you saw Dave here? Probably after the second outage. Ratio of real commentators to worthless trolls used to be higher than 10:1 , now we’re quickly approaching 1:1. Then there were the hacking issues in the past that slowly degraded the forum. Remember when VCI had a foreclosure system on posts that were massively voted down? We used to be able to scroll right past the trolls because they were stamped in red and marked as idiots for all to see, then all of sudden the votes were hacked, the numbers reversed and the down voting system had to be abandoned. Sad really, maybe it’s the WordPress… Read more »
You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
2 hours 45 minutes ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Stop worrying, everything will be fine. Just don’t fight against reality.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
18 hours 12 minutes ago