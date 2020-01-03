What’s your vision for 2020?
Time to move away? Buy, sell or just stay put and not worry about real estate?
20 Comments on "New Friday, New Year"
If one is so intelligent, why is one still dwelling in a “mortgage helper”? And willing to surrender rent cheques to the so-called “fool”?
Keep learning so one can move up, not falling behind. Otherwise, it’s a waste of resources.
Best place on meth:
I have a different take on the fools ie Projection etc.
It is said that an intelligent man can learn from a fool, but a fool cannot learn from an intelligent man.
…… we keep learning.
This blog is 15 years of failed predictions of doom and calling realistic people “fools”. 15 years of calling anybody who provides a different perspective a “troll”. And nothing to show for it. Just bitterness and ruined lives.
A fool is a person who refuses to adjust his theories when reality hits him in the face. 15 years of reality serving punches into the doomer faces.
“Home values tumble by up to 15% across Metro Vancouver” CBC
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/property-values-metro-vancouver-2020-1.5413018
“Residential property values across Metro Vancouver fell in 2019, with the value of homes — including detached houses and condo units — decreasing by up to 15 per cent.”
“The provincial government, which promised to take action to “moderate” the housing market after years of skyrocketing increases, expressed happiness with the downturn.”
Typical NoDealParty – is it more affordable than before? I don’t think so. Rent keeps going up.
But, good job buying votes of a group of unhappy people.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/real-estate/vancouver/article-two-bedroom-unit-in-pitt-meadows-bc-sold-at-a-loss/
From BC Assessment:
303-11960 HARRIS RD PITT MEADOWS V3Y 2R1
Total value $405,800 2020 assessment as of July 1, 2019
Sales history (last 3 full calendar years)
Oct 29, 2019 $413,000
Aug 14, 2018 $425,000
“we are headed for the cliff; no doubt”
You are, not we are! The cracked crystal ball is still not functioning properly, isn’t!
Sales up ,prices down .
Typical bubble behaviour . We may see a few bear traps along the way to the big bust, but we are headed for the cliff; no doubt
YoY is down, but it’s a lagging indicator. Prices are now going up.
*Vancouver home sales jump 88% in December from last year as confidence returns to market*
Sales to inventory: 23%
https://vancouversun.com/real-estate/mortgages/vancouver-home-sales-jump-88-in-december-from-last-year-as-confidence-returns-to-market/wcm/30990452-d21a-42d4-89d7-f4337e29546f
With 2000 sales and 8600 active listings in December, the prospective buyers better be prepared for the interesting months ahead.
The assessments were recently published, and some comparatively small declines were published.
I was astonished at how some homeowners phoned into the talk shows and spewed some real antipathy toward the people who viewed the price declines as a good thing. The hatred was palpable. One has to wonder what kind of depraved soul lacking individual would want the bubble to persist
Stop being so naive and ignorant. You talked as if the market would act according to the want of your so called “depraved soul lacking individual”.
The only will- lacking individual is you. Don’t be an angel in a mask.
My visions for 2020 is to have a reliable blog that doesn’t go down for a week at a time, a blog where we can see Paul’s much appreciated data that he’s kind enough to post every day.
Because you know what? That data is the only thing worth reading here anymore.
Dumbfuck racist who single-handedly turned this place into a toxic cesspool now laments the lack of quality content?
Just fuck off.
Good vision. Start your own blog!
Oh, I’m sure there are plenty of alt-right blogs out there which would gladly accommodate a niche interest in flawed real estate analysis.
I usually agree with you, but I beg to differ on this point – your posts are well worth reading, and so are the posts of quite a number of other contributors. It is regrettable that, as in the rest of the world, the trolls and other gratuitously malicious people degrade the interactions and the project – they act, like friction or taxes, as an unceasing drain of energy or wealth. Thanks to you and Paul and others for carrying on.
Stop worrying, everything will be fine. Just don’t fight against reality.