Friday Free-for-all! February 14th 2020

It’s Friday and that means it’s time for a new thread!

Supply is dropping, does that mean prices will stop the drop and start to rise again?

post your news links, thoughts and anecdotes in the comments below and have a fabulous weekend!

Werner Stein
Guest
Werner Stein
” sales are way up, most sales are above assessed values”

Monetary policy created distortions in most economies. It is more pronounced in some places than others.

Corrupt politicians conveniently looked the other way, while criminals magnified the problem.
Moral hazard ensued and ignored.
Social problems, inequality, housing crisis, misallocation of resources, all brewing under the rut.
.
.
.

And you are gloating.
Are you simply unaware or plain evil?

38 minutes 35 seconds ago
bestplaceonearth
Guest
bestplaceonearth
Please don’t use the word “mental”. There is individual around here who is sensitive to the word. He will tell his mama on you!

1 hour 21 minutes ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Prices have been rising for the past 5 months, sales are way up, most sales are above assessed values, many sales in hot areas like downtown Vancouver or north Van are above asking and inventories are low.

2 hours 10 minutes ago
Ad hoc
Guest
Ad hoc
You are obsessed with this. Repeating it ad infinitum won’t make it true. You need some mental help.

1 hour 27 minutes ago
Hmmmm
Guest
Hmmmm
Sorry but it’s true.

42 minutes 44 seconds ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
The data makes it true, you dummy.

1 hour 4 minutes ago