It’s that time again, let’s refresh with a new open topic thread!
Friday Free-for-all time!
So what are you seeing out there? Post your news links, thoughts and anecdotes in the comments below!
8 Comments on "Friday Free-for-all! February 28th 2020"
Zolo Vancouver real estate trends
– 4.8% Monthly change
– 4.9% Quarterly change
– 5.8% Yearly change
The negative numbers speak for themselves.
New
129
Price Change
33
Sold
107
TI:10057
What I’m seeing is multiple offers and busy open houses. Rates are falling because of the bat flu. Immigrants keep coming every single day. It’s going to be a busy spring market. Your forecast for the weekend is brisk sales. The extra day this month and falling on a Saturday will juice the February numbers.
Enjoy the weekend. Please check out a few open houses. It’s a good time to call your mortgage broker next week. Rates are falling. Lock them in now and get aggressive with those offers.
Still full-o-shit, Dave.
February sales/inventory = 22%. Sellers market since October 2019 with a short temporary slowdown in January.
Lots of sales at or above asking today. SFHs too.
For fuck sake, enough! Is there any news that doesn’t mention the systemic structure of tax evasion, cheating, swindling, unreported cash scheme, fraud, scam, etc when it comes to those scumbags and parasites?
Ahh , of course, all are part of the culture and national identity…
“Non-disclosure of assets is a cultural trait of ethnic Chinese, Jenny Kwan is quoted saying at the time in Millionaire Migrants. The Chinese are very private about their money.” A law requiring them to disclose assets, Kwan said, “goes against our culture.”
https://vancouversun.com/news/staff-blogs/thousands-of-metro-vancouver-mansion-owners-avoiding-taxes