Record construction with falling prices

Mo’ houses, mo money?

Canada Mortgage and Housing (CMHC) reported that Metro saw developers start construction on 28,141 new homes in 2019, up 20 per cent from 2018, with a substantial number of those, some 6,727, purpose-built rental units.

The CMHC report came out on the same day that Royal LePage released its latest house-price survey showing that aggregate home prices across the region declined 4.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 but in a market showing signs of recovering sales.

Read the full article here.

Best place on meth
Member
Best place on meth
That’s a bad start for February sales.

Perhaps realtors should consider promoting some corona discounts to attract buyers.

1 hour 30 minutes ago
Best place on meth
Member
Best place on meth
20,592
426
2.2%

1 hour 46 minutes ago
Bestplaceonearth
Guest
Bestplaceonearth
Some bear elites keep referring to the zero hedge blog – read this:
https://www.businessinsider.com/who-is-zero-hedge-finance-blog-that-spread-coronavirus-misinformation-2020-2
Again, be careful who you listen to. Don’t let them cloud your mind, just because it sugars-coat your view.
Or, just don’t hang out with losers; you will become one!

3 hours 17 minutes ago
paulb
Member
paulb
New
294
Price Change
54
Sold
97
TI:9385

http://www.instagram.com/clivestevepaul

4 hours 22 minutes ago
Werner Stein
Guest
Werner Stein
Some of the evil creep pumpers on this board, will wag their accusatory finger admonishing racism. On the surface it seems a laudable gesture, worthy of praise, however, what is insidiously caustic is their true intent. They seek to incite hate and bigotry and divide people, and establish a conduit that serves their goal of creating an illusionary monster so that they can sell you protection from the monster they created. By exaggerating the power of the monster, they fixate people’s attention and create a distraction while they stealthily line their pockets. And they loudly blow their dog whistle: “Another triple.” “That’s 60 homes every single day, including Sunday. Plus local demand. Plus investors who want to hide their money.” “Check out the immigration numbers and the Federal Liberal policy.” And then there is the all convincing argument to explain… Read more »
4 hours 23 minutes ago
Best place on meth
Member
Best place on meth
The scumbags on this board take their cues from the media.

Brainwashed useful idiots to the progressive cause.

7 minutes 12 seconds ago
Bestplaceonearth
Guest
Bestplaceonearth
You never answer why you endorsed the private lender/real estate insider by quoting from the website; this guy and his industry are your enemy right? Hypocrite!

3 hours 26 minutes ago
Shut It Down Already (original)
Guest
Shut It Down Already (original)
Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty.

Did you take gaslighting courses from YVR?

3 hours 49 minutes ago