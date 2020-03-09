17 Comments on "Buyers Market"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Stagnate
Guest
Stagnate
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Virus will sap some demand for sure, will offset lower mortgage rates and demand consistent with local real estate being gold that pays a dividend. Condo insurance is bigger problem as that is big money getting sucked right out of the economy. Stocks will be logical choice once fear hits bottom

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
8 minutes 20 seconds ago
Werner Stein
Guest
Werner Stein
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Good reading:
https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Combatting_Money_Laundering_Report.pdf

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
1 hour 11 minutes ago
Werner Stein
Guest
Werner Stein
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

https://www.ccn.com/soaring-inflation-housing-crash-coronavirus-devastates-china/

Some people simply cannot accept the fact that housing crashes do occur with low interest rates, and or inflation.

I wish bestplaceonearth was still posting, he was intelligent enough, and had a rich enough vocabulary and the academic credentials to enlighten the most skeptical bulls, that the end is near.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
1 hour 22 minutes ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You are full of shit. Go away.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
1 hour 16 minutes ago
Econ 101
Guest
Econ 101
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

In case you missed it, Japan kept interest rates at near-zero for a decade (90s) while real estate prices continued to decline. They called it the ‘Lost Decade”

Can happen. Has happened. Not shit.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
26 minutes 50 seconds ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

In case you missed it, Japan’s decline has more to do with negative demographic trends than anything else. Our demographic trends are the opposite.

Anyway, that’s not even what I was referring to. His fake concern for bpoe is bullshit.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
20 minutes 26 seconds ago
Shut It Down Already (original)
Guest
Shut It Down Already (original)
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Is CCN the new Zero Hedge?

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
45 minutes 12 seconds ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Worse

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
17 minutes 33 seconds ago
southseacompany
Member
southseacompany
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

‘The Fed Can’t Stop the Coronavirus-Fueled U.S. Housing Market Crash”, CCN

https://www.ccn.com/fed-cant-stop-coronavirus-fueled-us-housing-market-crash/

“The Federal Reserve is unlikely to sit idly by and let the bubble it created pop anytime soon. The Fed will cut rates multiple times this year to keep the debt-fueled economy humming along.”

“While low interest rates are a boon to home sales, they’re declining at an alarming rate. That’s usually a sign that the economy is in bad shape. Activity in the U.S. bond market also suggests investors are bracing for a possible recession within the next year.”

“Unlike previous rounds of Fed stimulus, salvaging the housing market is far from guaranteed this time. The unintended consequence will be to continue fueling the debt bubble and guaranteeing that interest rates can never be normalized again.”

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
2 hours 35 minutes ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“Unlike previous rounds of Fed stimulus, salvaging the housing market is far from guaranteed this time. The unintended consequence will be to continue fueling the debt bubble and guaranteeing that interest rates can never be normalized again.”

Define “salvaging”. Either the housing market will go down or they will continue fueling the debt bubble. Can’t be both.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
2 hours 28 minutes ago
Econ 101
Guest
Econ 101
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Japan kept interest rates at near-zero for a decade while real estate prices continued to decline. They called it the ‘Lost Decade”

Can happen. Has happened.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
28 minutes 36 seconds ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Doesn’t answer my question and Japan isn’t comparable to Canada. Japan’s economic issues are caused by declining and aging population.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
18 minutes 37 seconds ago
Burt
Guest
Burt
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The objective facts are;
– We are headed into spring market – hottest period of the year
– Listings sub 1 million are low
– Multiple offers sub 1 million are common
– We just had a 50point rate cut, another 25 points likely coming
– We are reducing the burden of the stress test, not much, but a little on April 1

That’s a lot of bullish signals. Governments are using debt as a way to power through this Beer Flu flavored recession to be. Most probable outcome? Market overheats over the next 24 months and abruptly corrects when it becomes apparent that Beer Flu didn’t end civilization.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
2 hours 30 minutes ago
KickThemOut
Member
KickThemOut
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The Chinese infection runs deep in US and Canada. How can we stop them from irrationally hoarding stuff and then returning it after this thing blows over? Maybe time for Canada / US to start instituting no return policy on them!
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/never-seen-anything-it-virus-cases-surge-so-will-buying-panic

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
3 hours 53 minutes ago
Oracle
Guest
Oracle
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s a cultural thing.

Note that at the Langley Costco, the Chinese were the only ones wearing the masks.

It’s all about me me me in that culture.

People are actually seeing this now.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
30 minutes 15 seconds ago
Projection
Guest
Projection
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They still have Isopropyl alcohol in one store near my place. Looks like it’s sold out everywhere else. I was able to buy some Purell sanitizer yesterday too.
Toilet paper selection is much smaller than usual.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
3 hours 47 minutes ago
KickThemOut
Member
KickThemOut
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

FIRST!!!!!

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
3 hours 54 minutes ago