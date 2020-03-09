It’s a buyers market for.. well stocks and oil anyways.
Will plummeting interest rates make real estate more appealing or will a hit to the wider economy drive down house prices?
What’s your bet?
17 Comments on "Buyers Market"
Virus will sap some demand for sure, will offset lower mortgage rates and demand consistent with local real estate being gold that pays a dividend. Condo insurance is bigger problem as that is big money getting sucked right out of the economy. Stocks will be logical choice once fear hits bottom
https://www.ccn.com/soaring-inflation-housing-crash-coronavirus-devastates-china/
Some people simply cannot accept the fact that housing crashes do occur with low interest rates, and or inflation.
I wish bestplaceonearth was still posting, he was intelligent enough, and had a rich enough vocabulary and the academic credentials to enlighten the most skeptical bulls, that the end is near.
You are full of shit. Go away.
In case you missed it, Japan kept interest rates at near-zero for a decade (90s) while real estate prices continued to decline. They called it the ‘Lost Decade”
Can happen. Has happened. Not shit.
In case you missed it, Japan’s decline has more to do with negative demographic trends than anything else. Our demographic trends are the opposite.
Anyway, that’s not even what I was referring to. His fake concern for bpoe is bullshit.
Is CCN the new Zero Hedge?
Worse
‘The Fed Can’t Stop the Coronavirus-Fueled U.S. Housing Market Crash”, CCN
https://www.ccn.com/fed-cant-stop-coronavirus-fueled-us-housing-market-crash/
“The Federal Reserve is unlikely to sit idly by and let the bubble it created pop anytime soon. The Fed will cut rates multiple times this year to keep the debt-fueled economy humming along.”
“While low interest rates are a boon to home sales, they’re declining at an alarming rate. That’s usually a sign that the economy is in bad shape. Activity in the U.S. bond market also suggests investors are bracing for a possible recession within the next year.”
“Unlike previous rounds of Fed stimulus, salvaging the housing market is far from guaranteed this time. The unintended consequence will be to continue fueling the debt bubble and guaranteeing that interest rates can never be normalized again.”
Define “salvaging”. Either the housing market will go down or they will continue fueling the debt bubble. Can’t be both.
Doesn’t answer my question and Japan isn’t comparable to Canada. Japan’s economic issues are caused by declining and aging population.
The objective facts are;
– We are headed into spring market – hottest period of the year
– Listings sub 1 million are low
– Multiple offers sub 1 million are common
– We just had a 50point rate cut, another 25 points likely coming
– We are reducing the burden of the stress test, not much, but a little on April 1
That’s a lot of bullish signals. Governments are using debt as a way to power through this Beer Flu flavored recession to be. Most probable outcome? Market overheats over the next 24 months and abruptly corrects when it becomes apparent that Beer Flu didn’t end civilization.
The Chinese infection runs deep in US and Canada. How can we stop them from irrationally hoarding stuff and then returning it after this thing blows over? Maybe time for Canada / US to start instituting no return policy on them!
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/never-seen-anything-it-virus-cases-surge-so-will-buying-panic
It’s a cultural thing.
Note that at the Langley Costco, the Chinese were the only ones wearing the masks.
It’s all about me me me in that culture.
People are actually seeing this now.
They still have Isopropyl alcohol in one store near my place. Looks like it’s sold out everywhere else. I was able to buy some Purell sanitizer yesterday too.
Toilet paper selection is much smaller than usual.
