Slowdown to affect Real Estate Sales

We’re living in interesting time. Interest rates are super-low and going lower which should drive down the cost of a mortgage, but at the same time we have a very unusual economic slowdown across the board.

Some people even thing this could have an effect on the Vancouver real estate market:

” Interest-rate drops usually fuel housing sales, but this time they will be more than offset by the “unprecedented paralysis of economic and social activity” during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing B.C. homes sales to drop this spring, the B.C. Real Estate Association predicted March 17.”

“All four scenarios predicted home sales in the province would drop in the spring and early summer. The market would then likely rebound in the second half of the year “contingent on the outbreak resolving.” However, only one of the scenarios found that home sales in the province would recover to a point of activity higher than if there had been no pandemic, with the other three forecasting a more muted recovery”

read the full article here.

xhistory
xhistory
Aaaaand, it’s gone

17 minutes 49 seconds ago
Werner Stein
Werner Stein
In a man-made world substance gives way to images and power is held by those who can manipulate illusions.

The B.C. Real Estate Association could not outright lie, but they put out a statement that said so much it said nothing. The usual best place in the world so hurry and buy now narrative was subdued and replaced with: “who can know the future” so they confuse and obfuscate with many scenarios.

The three fools on this blog, if capable of learning, should study how the real pros put out a message.

26 minutes 52 seconds ago
Werner Stein
Werner Stein
Actually, given the circumstances, 193 new listings is an indication that panic is brewing.
That said, typical of real estate bubbles bursting is that inventory piles us after the bust.

52 minutes 40 seconds ago
Projection
Projection
This is not your dream scenario. Market is freezing up. Both, buyer and seller activity is declining.

44 minutes 39 seconds ago
Specuskeptic
Specuskeptic
Money been thrown off the plane and yet…..
(Tweet from Ron Butler)
Mortgages Rates go up across the Board
Fixed or Variable
Short or Long Term
Government insured or not
Everything up
The crisis is unforgiving, Bank of Canada can lower rates, governments can pour money on Bank’s balance sheets
Nothing cools risk

1 hour 11 minutes ago
Projection
Projection
Sales are decreasing and new listings are slowing down too. Those who are hoping for high inventories this spring will be disappointed.

1 hour 38 minutes ago
paulb
paulb
New
193
Price Change
40
Sold
99
TI:10666

http://www.clivestevepaul.com

2 hours 7 minutes ago