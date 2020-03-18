Slowdown to affect Real Estate Sales

We’re living in interesting time. Interest rates are super-low and going lower which should drive down the cost of a mortgage, but at the same time we have a very unusual economic slowdown across the board.

Some people even thing this could have an effect on the Vancouver real estate market:

” Interest-rate drops usually fuel housing sales, but this time they will be more than offset by the “unprecedented paralysis of economic and social activity” during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing B.C. homes sales to drop this spring, the B.C. Real Estate Association predicted March 17.” “All four scenarios predicted home sales in the province would drop in the spring and early summer. The market would then likely rebound in the second half of the year “contingent on the outbreak resolving.” However, only one of the scenarios found that home sales in the province would recover to a point of activity higher than if there had been no pandemic, with the other three forecasting a more muted recovery”

