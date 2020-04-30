economy

AIRBnB entrepreneurs see losses

3
3 Comments

With less travel during the pandemic, overnight landlords are seeing big drops in demand.

For years, Cheryl Dopp considered the ding on her phone from a new Airbnb Inc. booking to be the sound of what she called “magical money.” A property she rented out in Jersey City, N.J., on Airbnb could gross more than $8,000 a month, she said, double what long-term tenants would pay.

Now, Ms. Dopp associates the dings with cancellations and financial misery. The 54-year-old information-technology contractor said she had about $10,000 in bookings evaporate overnight in March.

Full article at the WSJ.

3 Comments on "AIRBnB entrepreneurs see losses"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Burnabonian
Member
Burnabonian
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/apr/29/ten-reasons-why-greater-depression-for-the-2020s-is-inevitable-covid

If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Buy a large fraction of a million dollars’ worth of real estate on margin, then use a business model that didn’t exist until the GFC to pay your massive loan, and keep the difference between the two.

Then declare yourself to be smarter and more sophisticated than the great financial minds of the world who chose not to partake in this insane gamble that has an OK upside and an infinite downside.

Then, when your dice roll inevitably comes up snake eyes, cry to the media and the government that you need a bailout.

Seems reasonable.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
1 hour 52 minutes ago
Dave
Member
Dave
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Dr. Doom calls is wrong all the time.

Look around and walk around. The productive capacity of our economy is still there. The numbers behind it all are imaginary in a World of Central Banking. A prolonged downturn isn’t possible for the World’s leading economy and the one with the most nukes. Fortunately, we’re tied to the hip, so we get a free ride.

Is there a better place to be in the World post Covid than the Pacific North West? That’s all you need to know.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote00You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
1 hour 10 minutes ago
Burnabonian
Member
Burnabonian
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
What the actual fuck are you talking about https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/economy/article-canadian-economy-likely-in-deepest-recession-on-record-will-only/ Canadian economy needs capital to function, and the capital has been decimated and will not be returning any time soon. Debt hangover plus oil dying will fuck us for a generation. “Look around and walk around” what the fuck does that mean. You are a realtor who said “buy a house, it will be fine” every time an economic event happened for the last 15 years. And it turned out to be fine for various reasons. That doesn’t mean you know what you are talking about. That doesn’t mean you are a fucking economist. You remind me of the people who take apple vinegar when they have a cold and their cold goes away. And suddenly they are a Doctor on facebook, dispensing treatment advice to strangers for complex conditions. Because… Read more »
You Must Be Logged In To Vote10You Must Be Logged In To Vote
Reply
33 minutes 36 seconds ago