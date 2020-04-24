If there’s one thing you can count on in a pandemic it’s a healthy real estate market!
So what are you seeing out there? Post your news links, thoughts and anecdotes in the comments below and have an excellent weekend!
If there’s one thing you can count on in a pandemic it’s a healthy real estate market!
So what are you seeing out there? Post your news links, thoughts and anecdotes in the comments below and have an excellent weekend!
87 Comments on "Friday Free-for-all!"
Yesterday:
New 102
Sold 36
Don’t leave out the juicy bit now.
MOI increased to 9.1
I’ll take it even though it’s irrelevant. It could be 20 in a couple weeks. All that would mean is the market froze up.
The only number that matters right now is total inventory. If it hits 20,000 the bear case is real.
Coming soon:
CEMP: Canada Emergency Mortgage Program to help homeowners. Government will pay 50% of your mortgage.
let guess, the homeowner gets to retain 100% interest in the property too…lol
Of course. Housing is too big to fail. Prices will be maintained at all cost. I’m sure you’ll vote for that and then become a chronic complainer afterwards. Lol
Let me guess, you’ve been waiting ‘15 years’ to buy as that projection kid says.
Trumps light and ‘disinfectant’ comment is bang on.
A fibre optic light wire into the lungs would kill the viral load inside the lungs. As would a mist sprayed by pipe directly in the lungs so to get into the alveoli.
Tubes are regularly inserted into humans. Colonoscopy, feeding, etc.
But looks like the fake news media even got the dumb on their side now as evidenced on this blog.
Trump tried to talk as basic as possible because people aren’t educated enough.
This about Trump is not taking sides, or being left or right, pro-Ciha or anti-China, and lower housing prices. It is about one’s inability to accept such sheer stupidity that he notoriously demonstrates. Did you ever focus and listened to him, would you ever trust him to take you in the battle as a commander? I don’t believe that anybody really thinks that he should be a president but people get along with the situation and differences. His place is obviously in some mental institution where he would be able to possibly entertain the audience, something like the Apprentice show.
Get used to high house prices and China domination then. Quit your complaining. I don’t want to see it come out of your mouth. Ever again. Otherwise people will call you Turncoat Laibach. Or Flip flop Laibach.
He’s losing his base.
LOL.
When Elon Musk started Tesla people said he was a fool. I remember the news casts. Now 17 years later Tesla has nearly double the market cap of GM which at one point was the largest company in the world. That is what makes geniuses geniuses. They think different.
And that’s how you think your can justify any crackpot statement.
The difference between Musk and Trump is that Musk is a genuine billionaire with a history of success who puts in the work, whereas Trump hides his tax returns, has a history of bankruptcies and cheats at golf when he’s meant to be in the office working for the his country.
Elon Musk didn’t start Tesla.
LOL. He just improvised a nonsensical treatment on the spot. One that doesn’t even have any basis in science or medicine. He’s desperate for a magic wand.
Lap it up, dummy.
You are addicted to fake news.
Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) (the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs announced today that it has signed an exclusive worldwide license from Cedars-Sinai to develop and commercialize the Healight Platform Technology (“Healight”). This medical device technology platform, discovered and developed by scientists at Cedars-Sinai, is being studied as a potential first-in-class treatment for coronavirus and other respiratory infections.
The Healight technology employs proprietary methods of administering intermittent ultraviolet (UV) A light via a novel endotracheal medical device. Pre-clinical findings indicate the technology’s significant impact on eradicating a wide range of viruses and bacteria, inclusive of coronavirus.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/aytu-bioscience-signs-exclusive-global-120000824.html
Hilarious. Trump is always proven right.
So it’s just a pump and dump of a distribution company with no track record and a license to sell a “product” that hasn’t been clinically proven?
How disappointing. Why wouldn’t people just take hydroxychloroquine instead? Oh wait….
this is yet another sleight of hand manoeuvre
Go love your Trudeau and Biden. We will see what they do for you. Lol
Why not just admit he said something dangerous and dumb then move on? There’s no need to tie yourself up in knots trying to find a positive spin when there isn’t one.
And Biden is the genius?
Hahaha
Sleepy Joe can’t even tell his sister and wife apart.
And his son is crooked.
Biden is a useless by-product who ended up where he is due to rotten and corrupted democrats. Nobody expects him to be president but to get Trump out whom the WH and immediately retires (maybe not necessarily due to stroke but dementia) so the US gets at least a sane person (VP) to lead the country.
typo: “whom” should say from.
Of course! He’s such an eloquent orator normally, this can only be a trick. Perhaps injections of sunlight cane cure windmill cancer, too?
he knows full well the more outrageous the comment, the more time minions like us and the msm waste trying to analyse it.
No analysis needed – just throw it in the trash.
Join the Conservative party and vote for Derek Sloan. If the 600,000 PPC members do this, then victory.
Can you work together?
More free money by Trudeau.
He will pay rent if small business up to 75%. Woohooo
Make sure to get yours.
This plan sucks. As a commercial landlord, I would only get 75% of my rent for three months… basically the government wants me to gift 25% to my tenants. Fuck off for even putting that idea in their head. How about they owe me 100% of the rent?
Wait for it.
The Commercial Landlord Emergency Program “CLEB”. Provides 25% grant to commercial landlord owners. Yell louder and you will get it.
And Dave, any commercial tenant will gladly pay you 50% rent. My buddies pizza shop is loving this! Basically their mostly cash business is up and now they get 50% off their rent.
Wow!
For sure, but it’s not the first choice approach.
“The loans will be forgiven if the property owner agrees to cut the rent by at least 75 per cent for those months and promises not to evict the tenant.”
I bet 75% looks a whole lot better than nothing with a place sitting vacant for who knows how long. Commercial RE will be over supplied for the next decade with massive vacancies. Nobody is going to be rushing in to open a new restaurant, retailer or personal services business like a hair salon in the next 2 years. Most of these businesses were on life support prior to the Wuhan Virus. With online shopping, new distancing restrictions and potential future virus outbreaks commercial RE is not the place to be. If new rent leases maintain 75% of where they were at prior to March I would be surprised.
The rent relief plan, to be funded jointly with the provinces, will provide non-repayable loans to commercial property owners to cover 50 per cent of rent payments for April, May and June.
The loans will be forgiven if the property owner agrees to cut the rent by at least 75 per cent for those months and promises not to evict the tenant. The small business tenant must cover the remaining portion of the rent, which would be up to 25 per cent.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/rent-relief-covid-trudeau-1.5543558
Creative accounting. Already talked with some small restaurant owners who are going to totally milk this. Hahaha
That’s potentially $75,000 free money over 3 months.
Like I said, get yours too by yelling. Contact the real estate association and demand it!!
Yell loudest and you will get it!
the restaurant owner is the tenant. yeah, maybe they do side deal with bldg owner to get rent lowered but at end of day many of these establishments will no longer be in business anyway in a couple months. hearing lots of stories of employees not willing to go back to work and lots of pressure on owners to not take govt handouts to hire back workers etc. if/when restaurants actually open in a scaled back way they will find it very difficult to hire people back
You guys just don’t get it. The tenant will gladly pay 50% rent. Or the tenant and landlord can increase rent to $50,000 and split the profits.
All I’m saying is don’t be the dummy who doesn’t get free money.
“The tenant will gladly pay 50% rent…”
not so. many restaurants will close. end of discussion. the same goes for many other co’s in retail/service industries which had flawed business plans in the first place
property owners will seek new more viable tenants that have a better chance to weather the storm
They can’t possibly audit everyone. That’s why a free for all going on in Canada. Heard even junkies were applying for the CERB with no intention of paying any taxes back or be worried about audits.
Banana republic Canada. Hahaha
how is this? you can’t even get past the first page if you have zero income. let me guess, you have a work around for this too
You think the government is taking that money back when they figure it out? No. It’s a bailout for drug dealers.
You enter a value above $5000 for income. FFS don’t be such a tool. There is no cross checking with actual data. You get the funds.
you’re the moron here. sure income can be falsified, but you still have to enter your info to get the money: SIN#, address, bank acct….etc
there is no cross checking at the moment, but that doesn’t mean this is free ride. best case is that money will have to be repaid, so you’d effectively be committing fraud and putting yourself on the CRA blacklist just to get an advance on a few grand. if the offenses are considered to be more egregious, then who knows?
Oracle isn’t commiting fraud himself. He doesn’t even intend to persuade you to.
What he wants is for you to believe that immigrants are doing this. Because that’s his entire thing here. It’s boring and predictable and he thinks nobody sees through his bullshit.
When you incentive it, people will do it. 100% of the time. Even white people.
Ever looked at the financials of a cash business? Funny how their income and margins look terrible on paper.
Like I said, those that yell the loudest get what they want.
But the clowns here are so lost. What do you guys think I’ve been trying to get you to do all these years with my controversial posts?
I think there is no hope for the type of people here. The thinking is self defeatist.
US alerted Israel, NATO to disease outbreak in China in November — TV report
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-alerted-israel-nato-to-disease-outbreak-in-china-in-november-report
‘US intelligence informed the Trump administration, “which did not deem it of interest”.’
No wonder he’s pointing the finger at the WHO as a distraction.
Intelligence report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November: Sources
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story
>>> worth reading again…
President Donald Trump stooped to a shameful new low at yesterday’s White House press conference by suggesting people suffering from COVID-19 should be injected with toxic disinfectant
It’s hard to imagine a more stupid thing for a President to say than publicly float a completely unsubstantiated ‘idea’ like that which will inevitably make some Americans believe having bleach inside them will cure the virus.
Yet that’s exactly what he did.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8253467/PIERS-MORGAN-President-Trumps-batsh-t-crazy-coronavirus-cure-theories-going-kill-people.html
He was talking about the light therapy. Read it again. You got hoaxed.
Given up onHCQ. God you are dumb as a rock. Only 7000 doctors are using it worldwide and some whole countries including Italy now.
It is being widely used here in Canada as well including in BC nursing homes.
Watch the press conference. I did. If you believe anything the fake news reports then you better start listening to the Remax report on the current state of real estate. Never been a better time to buy! Must be true.
This is the problem with you people. You are so lost or naive that you can’t focus. You really think bashing trump will make real estate cheaper here? FFS you’re gonna be fucked for life thinking like that.
JFC! More fake news bullshit!
He said these are possibilities that we will have to study and check with the doctors to see if they are a possibility. He was looking right at Dr Birx as he spoke.
Watch IN HIS OWN WORDS.
Jesus.
Nobody is going to study something that stupid, that dangerous, and that unlikely to succeed in anything but causing mass deaths.
Says are expert doctor. Fuck off.
You’re seriously defending something so ridiculous and dangerous?
If a doctor made such a stupid comment they’d be facing disciplinary action at the very least.
if you haven’t figured it out yet, he can say and do whatever he pleases. what should worry people are the undisclosed reasons he makes these “stupid” statements or engages in certain activities that defy all logic. believe it or not i don’t think he’s an idiot, this is all act. we should be focusing on what his end game is rather than the day to day distractions
It’s not an act. He thinks his gut feelings outweigh the educated opinions of domain experts.
10/10
UV light therapy is a well know treatment for many ailments. Many years ago people would have laughed at the person who suggested trying radiation as a treatment for cancer. Those with TDS would have shrieked radiation causes cancer! But after 120 years it is still one of the best treatments for cancer we have today because someone was thinking outside the box.
LOL.
And as we know, radiotherapy was invented on the spot by a panicked president who allowed a pandemic to claim 50,000 in only a few weeks after claiming that it was contained and gave himself a 10/10 rating. That’s generally been the basis for the best scientific discoveries throughout history.
Or perhaps he should let his (non-family) advisors do the talking?
he is always looking right at Dr Birx…
It’s what his followers would have *heard* that matters.
He yelled fire in a crowded theatre.
You know that.
The first death by injecting disinfectant has almost certainly already happened, and that person’s blood is on Trump’s hands.
but shares of RB at all time highs. by making these very calculated and deliberate comments, he is actually promoting these co’s. i figure this has been the game plan all along. how else can you explain all the bizarre and erratic statements made over the last few yrs? it just so happens that if one had theoretically been in the right place at the right time prior to said events, they would have been rewarded handsomely. this is why i posted those 2 links again. the US either started the whole pandemic or at the very least knew months in advance that it would occur and during that time were devising plans to profit from it.
“the US either started the whole pandemic”
Wow someone has lost all credibility. Another CPC in disguise?
“or at the very least knew months in advance…”
>>> honestly, that’s where I’d place my bet. this is another pearl harbour or 9/11. not outright defending the chinese in any way but there are more layers to this story than we are being told imho
what happened to my avatar?
You are such a tool. Go back into hiding.
Looking forward to hearing your defence of his latest demonstration of cognitive decline and borderline criminal leadership.
No wonder he can’t even score a Rasmussen poll above 45% recently. Sad.
Another person shooting their life goals in the foot. Do you think the left would ever criticize Trudeau or Biden. Never. And you just did if you ever wanted lower real estate prices. Pathetic really.
It must be because the Daily Mail is part of the left-wing fake news media.
Canada’s chief public health officer is working for China and should be fired for giving bad advice to the government on the COVID-19 crisis.
Derek Sloan, an MP from eastern Ontario who is running to lead his party under the slogan “Conservative — Without Apology,” posted a message and video on Facebook and Twitter this week claiming that Dr. Theresa Tam had “failed Canadians.”
Dumb racist says dumb racist things. How novel.
Lol, this was so predictable. Did you even read the article and what MP Sloan said? Exactly what idiots say to peddle usual agenda.
“ “None of my arguments for Dr. Tam’s removal were based on Dr.Tam’s race or her sex: they were based on her performance as our chief public health officer. We are in a culture where political correctness and identity politics are used as a shield to deflect or even outlaw criticism. Being called a racist for asking questions has been disappointing, though not unexpected.”
Of course they always squeal “racist” if there is something negative to say about a non white person. They can never take on the merits of the argument.
Racists always deny the label they so deserve. Now he’s trying to walk it back because he knows it’ll cost him his career.
“Working for China”? Oh, please.
“Racists always deny the label they so deserve. “
Enough said. So this is how it works. It is about labeling according to personal taste and preferences, actual facts and proofs aren’t important. Good for you, keep going.
I wonder why people who say Trudeau is working for China are not labeled a racist? But if you say the exact same thing about someone who reports to him and happens to be non white then you are a racist. The funny part is this type of thing makes employers hesitant to hire certain people because they know at some point if they criticize such person they will be called a racist.
Exactly, why would anyone even bring her race into this discussion?
Oh that’s right, because they’re race baiting pieces of shit.
Besides, the liberal party has a long history of having it’s members doing china’s bidding.
Very good point. The case is quite present across the city and companies that brag about diversity often have very toxic environments with people cluster based on their ethnicity.
Why star you so timid? Reply with a Fuck you to anyone that suggests or uses the racist card when not warranted. You are doomed if you give in. The lefties don’t so why should you?