IMF chief says pandemic will unleash the worst recession since the Great Depression.
Even Canadian real estate markets are showing signs of a downturn.
Are you keeping your social distances out at all those open houses?
6 Comments on "It’s black swan season"
If anyone had doubts, make no mistake that most of the money programs are to keep foreign students here.
The rental subsidy: Foreign students are the big winners. Each roommate can apply for the maximum. $300 each.
$2000/month: Again, each international student gets it.
$1000: gift of the NDP.
Just got word from a friend that they told their amateur landlord they will applying for the government assistance and the guy flipped out, absolutely livid.
I wonder why? 🙂
And you don’t wonder why the BC NDP didn’t want to give a renters tax credit? It would have outed landlords who don’t declare the rents.
And you think the NDP is on your side? Hahaha
Listings went up this week.
ROR!
No they didn’t.
New
101
Price Change
27
Sold
40
