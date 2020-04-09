6 Comments on "It’s black swan season"

If anyone had doubts, make no mistake that most of the money programs are to keep foreign students here.

The rental subsidy: Foreign students are the big winners. Each roommate can apply for the maximum. $300 each.

$2000/month: Again, each international student gets it.

$1000: gift of the NDP.

2 minutes 48 seconds ago
Just got word from a friend that they told their amateur landlord they will applying for the government assistance and the guy flipped out, absolutely livid.

I wonder why? 🙂

25 minutes 44 seconds ago
And you don’t wonder why the BC NDP didn’t want to give a renters tax credit? It would have outed landlords who don’t declare the rents.

And you think the NDP is on your side? Hahaha

1 minute 27 seconds ago
Listings went up this week.

ROR!

47 minutes 42 seconds ago
No they didn’t.

30 minutes 17 seconds ago
54 minutes 59 seconds ago