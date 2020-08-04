Broken Threads

Some comment threads may not make a lot of sense at the moment. We have a persistent commenter who clearly has some issues that are not best dealt with here. We sincerely hope they are able to get the help they need.

We have tried in the past to remove only the most inflamatory or wildly off-topic comments and we’ve tried IP bans, neither of which have been effective. Our new policy will be to randomly go through and delete all comments from this visitor.

To the politically minded that think they can persuade people of opposing viewpoints, we recommend you start your own blog or find another platform to berate strangers. We hear Facebook is nice this time of year.