Broken Threads

Some comment threads may not make a lot of sense at the moment. We have a persistent commenter who clearly has some issues that are not best dealt with here. We sincerely hope they are able to get the help they need.

We have tried in the past to remove only the most inflamatory or wildly off-topic comments and we’ve tried IP bans, neither of which have been effective. Our new policy will be to randomly go through and delete all comments from this visitor.

To the politically minded that think they can persuade people of opposing viewpoints, we recommend you start your own blog or find another platform to berate strangers. We hear Facebook is nice this time of year.

Werner Stein
Werner Stein
4 hours ago

The degree of resentment toward the parasites is palpable.
The damage done by the criminals, crooked politicians, and RE pumpers /opportunists has become too obvious to ignore.

The latest poll shows almost 80% of British Columbians are in favour of banning foreigners and criminals from purchasing real estate in B C. Whether or not it is true that the criminals and foreigners have puffed up the bubble is irrelevant.

I would hazard to guess that most or the poll respondents are not driven to their sentiment by data, but emotion.

Powerful force when harnessed at the right time. 

Werner Stein
Werner Stein
5 hours ago

“But Dave says Now Is The Right Time To Go Deeply Into Debt ™
How do you explain the contradiction?”

You will not find a plausible explanation in the Investopedia pages, but try:

https://dsm.psychiatryonline.org/doi/book/10.1176/appi.books.9780890425596
Psychopath:

DSM-5 ®
parasitic lifestyle, glib and superficial charm, cunning and manipulativeness, exaggeratedly high estimation of self, pathological lying……

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
4 hours ago
Reply to  Werner Stein

What are your thoughts on this, Spekusceptic?

Specuskeptic
Specuskeptic
4 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Boring noise. Seems bent on provoking emotion. I don’t recall that poster being a scold at any time, nor posting much of interest to me, so I tend to skim over…

bullwhip29
bullwhip29
6 hours ago

The shady history of a phone number used to set up a sham protest

https://newsinteractives.cbc.ca/longform/shady-number

How much can you learn from 10 digits? In the case of the phone number used to organize the fake rally in support of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver earlier this year, it unlocks the story of an immigration job scheme in Saskatchewan, an unregistered esthetics school in Ontario, business feuds and lawsuits, and much more…

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
5 hours ago
Reply to  bullwhip29

“CBC News connected with Joey through her phone number — the same one that was used to organize the phoney Meng rally in Vancouver and that’s been attached to so many businesses across the country.

She said she doesn’t speak much English and declined to have a conversation through a translator.”

Typical fallback position for these sleazy scammers.

Slava
Slava
4 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

But, but, Communist Totalitarian China is so great, others are just jealous!

Hmm, but why so desperate to try to come to English Language Five Eyes Countries that are so racist?

bullwhip29
bullwhip29
6 hours ago

Vancouver real estate and the Pandemic Depression

https://www.straight.com/news/vancouver-real-estate-and-pandemic-depression

Dave
Dave
5 hours ago
Reply to  bullwhip29

Click the link and tell me if you see condo buyers.

bullwhip29
bullwhip29
7 hours ago

Chinese woman illegally crossed Canada-U.S. border with $38K in gold bars

https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/chinese-woman-illegally-crossed-canada-u-s-border-with-38k-in-gold-bars-authorities-1.5057075

Slava
Slava
4 hours ago
Reply to  bullwhip29

Taking her Gold is so racist.

No Way
No Way
4 hours ago
Reply to  bullwhip29

Article doesn’t say if the gold and cash was confiscated. I’m guessing it probably wasn’t.

Slava
Slava
4 hours ago
Reply to  No Way

US Border Policy confiscates automatically as part of procedure.

bullwhip29
bullwhip29
7 hours ago

Landlord removes windows and doors after Maple Ridge mom late with rent

https://bc.ctvnews.ca/landlord-removes-windows-and-doors-after-maple-ridge-mom-late-with-rent-1.5056941

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
4 hours ago
Reply to  bullwhip29

“I think if she moves out it’s better and won’t give me too much trouble,” said Tiger Zhang, who admitted he took away his tenant’s windows and doors.”

Scumbag.

Slava
Slava
4 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Low IQ as well.

No Way
No Way
4 hours ago
Reply to  Slava

“Zhang acknowledges he does not know the ins and outs of the Residential Tenancy Act very well and may have made a mistake.” I have run into this also, where I know the tenancy rules in and out and the landlord has no clue. As a landlord they are running a business and they should be well versed on their rights and obligations as well as the tenant’s rights and obligations. Amateur landlords will just buy a property and put an ad on Craigslist and then think the cash will roll and and they can still do anything they want. But once they rent the property it becomes the tenants property for the duration of the rental agreement. This landlord trespassed onto the property w/o proper notice and caused the tenant distress and put the the tenant in an unsafe… Read more »

Slava
Slava
4 hours ago
Reply to  bullwhip29

A preliminary investigation unfolding may indicate that this single mom is affiliated with a white supremacist movement.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
4 hours ago
Reply to  Slava

Well she’s obviously racist for complaining that he removed her windows and doors.

Slava
Slava
4 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Goes without saying.

southseacompany
southseacompany
13 hours ago

“The Pandemic Depression: The Global Economy Will Never Be the Same”, Foreign Affairs magazine.https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/united-states/2020-08-06/coronavirus-depression-global-economy “The pandemic has created a massive economic contraction that will be followed by a financial crisis in many parts of the globe, as nonperforming corporate loans accumulate alongside bankruptcies. Sovereign defaults in the developing world are also poised to spike. This crisis will follow a path similar to the one the last crisis took, except worse, commensurate with the scale and scope of the collapse in global economic activity. And the crisis will hit lower-income households and countries harder than their wealthier counterparts. Indeed, the World Bank estimates that as many as 60 million people globally will be pushed into extreme poverty as a result of the pandemic. The global economy can be expected to run differently as a result, as balance sheets in many countries slip deeper… Read more »

southseacompany
southseacompany
13 hours ago
Reply to  southseacompany

Article by:

CARMEN REINHART is Minos A. Zombanakis Professor of the International Financial System at the Harvard Kennedy School. Subsequent to the completion of this article, she was named Chief Economist at the World Bank.

VINCENT REINHART is Chief Economist and Macro Strategist at Mellon.

Dildo
Dildo
7 hours ago
Reply to  southseacompany

But Dave says Now Is The Right Time To Go Deeply Into Debt ™

How do you explain the contradiction?

I mean other than the fact that Dave earns 2 median annual BC incomes every time he convinces someone to go deeply into debt?

Specuskeptic
Specuskeptic
3 hours ago
Reply to  southseacompany

“The global economy can be expected to run differently as a result, as balance sheets in many countries slip deeper into the red and the once inexorable march of globalization grinds to a halt” Define “different”. Are the authors expecting governments to wind the clock back on globalisation or will they seek to re-integrate? “Globalization was first thrown into reverse with the arrival of the Trump administration in 2016. The speed of the unwinding will only pick up as blame is assigned for the current mess. Open borders seem to facilitate the spread of infection. A reliance on export markets appears to drag a domestic economy down when the volume of global trade dwindles. Many emerging markets have seen the prices of their major commodities collapse and remittances from their citizens abroad plummet. Public sentiment matters to the economy, and… Read more »

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
17 hours ago

As for the valley that Dave keeps crowing about, the “hottest market in North America” and possibly even the entire Milky Way galaxy plus Andromeda, daily listings increased from 133 last week to 170 this week.

Daily sales decreased from 103 to 85.

Dave
Dave
7 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Keep watching… but remember where you heard it first and what your reaction was.

bullwhip29
bullwhip29
6 hours ago
Reply to  Dave

noted.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
17 hours ago

Just to reiterate, listings increased from 238 per day last week to 318 this week.

Sales per day were flat at a little under 150 both weeks.

Saretsky
Saretsky
18 hours ago

Simple solution to the bulls bears here.

Just go out tomorrow and look at the open houses.

See how the prices an traffic is.

Specuskeptic
Specuskeptic
18 hours ago
Reply to  Saretsky

The plural of “anecdote” is not “data”.

Dildo
Dildo
18 hours ago
Reply to  Specuskeptic

Hahahahaha

Stolen for my own use

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
17 hours ago
Reply to  Specuskeptic

Yet it somehow is when it’s Mortimer’s tweets. LOL.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
17 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Idiot.

LOL!

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
5 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

You’re clearly triggered that I called you an idiot for suggesting that the best way to deal with Covid was to let millions of people die.

LOL.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
4 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Sweden.

LOL! Idiot.

Slava
Slava
4 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Belarus as well.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
4 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Sweden? 570 deaths per million (8th in the world) and a fucked economy Sweden? Universal healthcare Sweden?

That Sweden?

JT sucks
JT sucks
1 day ago

Phony real estate pumping has obviously reached an unprecedented level, without any shame whatsoever!

When the headline is splattered across the front page of the Vancouver Sun, that the CMHC is warning young first time buyers not to believe the bullshit, you know it’s surely out of control.

You only need read the crap that Dave is posting to realize the level that agents have stooped to.

southseacompany
southseacompany
1 day ago

“Vancouver real estate: The pandemic effect” Vancouver Sun video, Aug 7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnXbw4hJfao

“COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the real estate machines operating in Metro Vancouver and around the world.”

Werner Stein
Werner Stein
1 day ago

The pumpers operate on the bases that you can fool some of the people all of the time.
But the number of those who can be fooled is diminishing, not because they are getting smarter, but because the pumpers themselves have unwittingly destroyed their own market, by hyping the prices to levels that cannot be sustained.

The figures do not add up.  

The illusion will evaporate.

Going forward the hype will get more sophisticated and more desperate.

Vancouver condos are the canary in the coal mine.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
1 day ago
Reply to  Werner Stein

Your arguments are never based on figures, so why do you think that they don’t add up?

Dildo
Dildo
20 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

There aren’t figures for it.

You fluffers rely on the fact that there isn’t sound data available to the public (because it is carefully concealed by industry) showing a pronounced and continuous trend yet.

You think that this proves that no downturn has started, and (incredibly) that no downturn can possibly come.

This is patently nonsense but you cling to it.

There was no data showing the size of Enron’s exposure or the size of the GFC. But that didn’t make either of those events any less real.

Dave
Dave
19 hours ago
Reply to  Dildo

You get the data every day.

Dildo
Dildo
19 hours ago
Reply to  Dave

Absolutely not. What properties sold and at what price. Available. How many days on market. NOT AVAILABLE – this is obfuscated through relisting resetting the DOM How many were delisted after not selling. NOT AVAILALBE How many sellers were also buyers – i.e. sold one bought one. NOT AVAILABLE How many domestic domiciled and how many were overseas NOT AVAILABLE How many paid the spec tax etc. NOT AVAILABLE How many were principal residences NOT AVAILABLE Net capital flows to or from the market (see “how many sellers were also buyers and vice versa”) NOT AVAILABLE et cetera et cetera These data ARE known to Realtors ™ and ARE hidden from the public. With these and other useful metrics, it would be possible to start to have insight into what real trends are taking place in the market. Without them,… Read more »

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
19 hours ago
Reply to  Dildo

I’m forming my conclusions using the exact same data you have. I’m just not trying to twist it towards my desired interpretation.

Dildo
Dildo
18 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

That’s literally what “forming a conclusion” means.

Four numbers are published daily.

They supposedly summarize the reality, changes, and complex dynamics of give or take one million individual assets valued at give or take one trillion dollars.

Nonsense. Whatever is happening in BC’s real estate, it is 100% a secret from the public.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
18 hours ago
Reply to  Dildo

There’s more data than that, you’re just choosing to be ignorant. And Paul’s numbers aren’t at all reliable anyway.

Dildo
Dildo
18 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Post them

What is the source

Dildo
Dildo
18 hours ago
Reply to  Dildo

Please post for today:

How many days on market. NOT AVAILABLE – this is obfuscated through relisting resetting the DOM
How many were delisted after not selling. NOT AVAILALBE
How many sellers were also buyers – i.e. sold one bought one. NOT AVAILABLE
How many domestic domiciled and how many were overseas NOT AVAILABLE
How many paid the spec tax etc. NOT AVAILABLE
How many were principal residences NOT AVAILABLE
Net capital flows to or from the market (see “how many sellers were also buyers and vice versa”) NOT AVAILABLE

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
18 hours ago
Reply to  Dildo

Sale prices on BC Assessment?

Dildo
Dildo
18 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

So no? You do not have meaningful data?

Even the utterly anonymous stock market can tell you what was a buy and what was a sell.

The numbers published about B.C. real estate are fucking kabuki theatre

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
18 hours ago
Reply to  Dildo

Your conspiracy theory sucks. No amount of data would ever satisfy you. Fortunately some of us are able to make sense of what we do have.

Dildo
Dildo
17 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Conspiracy involves subterfuge. Nothing like that is going on: It is all out in the open.

REBGV collects this information, but refuses to publish it.

The critical information that would tell us what is really going on.

Are people flooding in or running for the exits? The fact of a sale tells us absolutely nothing about the MOVEMENT of people and capital.

It leaves us all guessing and seething in contempt at each others’ confirmation biases.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
17 hours ago
Reply to  Dildo

As I said, you can infer enough additional information to give you the pulse of the market from other sources (BC Assessment, Zolo, Zealty, Stascan, other blogs, news articles – for example about topics such as the FBT when accurate figures are often provided – and so on). Unless you’re a clueless whiny bear, I suppose.

Even if you were handed all the data you demand you’d a) have no idea how to analyze it, and b) ignore it or make accusations of tampering if it didn’t paint the picture you hoped for.

And if you can’t tell from what we have available that there’s no rush for the exits then I don’t think any amount of additional data can help you.

Dildo
Dildo
17 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Your “inferences” are guesses. Hell, Dave has to guess what’s going on by literally driving around and creepily staring at local young girls people out of the window of his leased mercedes. If the raw transaction data were made available, it would be usable by anyone wanting to make an educated investment. It could even be anonymized and aggregated enough that no one person’s finances would be known. Hiding it serves only the purpose of the REBGV, which needs to maintain a narrative of calm and security no matter what happens. To wit: If/when there is a rush for the exits, it will look like a bunch of transactions and it would probably even skew the mean and median prices higher. Realtors ™ will report it as a Frantic ™ market in which Volumes Are Spiking ™ to levels not… Read more »

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
16 hours ago
Reply to  Dildo

You don’t get it. It’s not a guess when you can, for instance, get amount of FBT paid from a few Vancouver Sun articles and cross reference that with average sales prices and total number of sales to deduce the proportion of foreign cash in the market over time. It’s called being resourceful. But by all means carry on whining about what you don’t have and will in all likelihood still not have 5 years from now. Even with all the raw data at hand it’s not like the answer to “when should I buy and what’s a fair price to pay?” will magically and unambiguously pop out of it. And I don’t think you know how you’d identify a rush to the exits even with the hypothetical data of your choice at your disposal. Sure, I’d prefer we have… Read more »

Dildo
Dildo
7 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

That’s literally the definition of a guess.

Deduction by dividing one opaque stat by another then applying a fudge factor is so far from the source data that it is meaningless.

If the raw data were no longer hidden from the people it affects, we would be able to see in clear terms the real macro and micro trends in the marketplace.

We would know in advance when prices had entered bubble territory, and be able to act accordingly.

This would protect the public interest and reduce the likelihood of destructive bubbles and misallocation of resources.

There is no argument against it.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
5 hours ago
Reply to  Dildo

That’s not guessing, by definition of the word “guess”. Where was the fudge factor? You do understand that you can multiply the number of sales by the average price to arrive at the total sales volume?

Give it up. You’re just another bear that doesn’t understand math.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
16 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

LOL!

Idiot.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
17 hours ago
Reply to  Dildo

The stock market also reports how much insider trading is being done.

The property cartel should also have to report how many listings are being bought and sold by realtors.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
16 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Incoherent.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
4 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Triggered. LOL.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
17 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

They’re not “Paul’s numbers” they’re the real estate’s board numbers.

Idiot.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
17 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

They’re the numbers posted by Paul despite being incomplete. Therefore Paul’s numbers.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
16 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

So when the CBC reports the jobs gains/losses and unemployment rates those are clearly CBC’s numbers, not the government’s numbers.

Idiot.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
16 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Oops, almost forgot.

LOL!

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
5 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

False. Because the same numbers are reported by everybody in that example. Only Paul is reporting his flawed numbers, and there’s a clear bias introduced by cutting off the last few hours of the day.

If you’d had the board’s numbers you’d not have believed that sales were 30-40% below the true total.

LOL.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
4 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Because blah blah blah….

Moron.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
1 day ago

For a shortened 4 day week, listings were still up 7% while sales were down 21%.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
1 day ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Seasonality.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
23 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Right, because the last week of July and the first week of August are totally different seasons. LOL!

Idiot.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
22 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Where did I say they were, moron?

Sales decrease during summer. No need to get all excited AGAIN.

LOL.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
17 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Oh of course, why did I bother to infer anything from a retarded and lazy one word answer from an idiot?

Silly me.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
17 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Apology accepted.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
16 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

None was issued, go back to ESL for more training.

Werner Stein
Werner Stein
1 day ago

Seeing that tonight’s theme is giving advice, I would like to advise Best place on meth not to go for a drive in the valley this weekend.

Dave says that the market is “ en fuego”, which according to the calculus put out by

the pumper’s proprietary analytical apparatus Trafficometer, there is a positive correlation between traffic congestion and RE sales.

Just stay away.

It should be utterly horrendous given the strength of the market which was confirmed to Dave by somebody he knows.   

Bear Vancouverite
Bear Vancouverite
1 day ago

I’m not saying SFH is “on fire” but the SFH $2-$3.5M COV market is looking much stronger than we’d all like to admit. I’m seeing a significant number of sales over ask in the $2M+ range. Not only will 2020 SFH assessments be higher than 2019, I think that the actual willingness to pay has gone up substantially, especially for more desirable (eg good condition, or renovated, or in good locations) units. I’m seeing units selling now above what superior units would have sold for just last year. All you have to do is sign up at Fisherly to get daily emails on all SOLD within a price range, and then match that back to the asking and assessed values. Here’s just one example from today: 4420 Collingwood (Dunbar): ask $2.59 – sold $2.7 Last sold in 2011 for $1.775M… Read more »

Reality Bites
Reality Bites
1 day ago

Good advice from Dale Carnegie, especially if you are in sales. Twelve Ways to Win People to Your Way of Thinking The only way to get the best of an argument is to avoid it.  Show respect for the other person’s opinions. Never say “You’re wrong.”  If you’re wrong, admit it quickly and emphatically.  Begin in a friendly way. “ Start with questions to which the other person will answer yes.  Let the other person do a great deal of the talking.  Let the other person feel the idea is his or hers.  Try honestly to see things from the other person’s point of view.  Be sympathetic with the other person’s ideas and desires.  Appeal to the nobler motives.  Dramatize your ideas.  Throw down a challenge.  Pissing people off and insulting them when they don’t agree with you is not the… Read more »

Bear Vancouverite
Bear Vancouverite
1 day ago
Reply to  Reality Bites

What a truly amazing author to recommend to others. I highly recommend his book: “How to Win Friends and Influence People”. The title sounds more sinister (or desperate) than it ought to, but the lessons are very valuable whether you are in sales or just want to improve on social interactions.

I should look into reading more of his work.

Dave
Dave
1 day ago
Reply to  Bear Vancouverite

Yes this was great advice.

paulb
paulb
1 day ago

N 218
PC 82
S 83
TI 13132

For the week (which takes all the late night sales uploads into consideration)

N 1290
S 521

http://www.instagram.com/clivestevepaul

Roger
Roger
1 day ago
Reply to  paulb

868 to go before 14k

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
1 day ago
Reply to  paulb

Sales have been updated to 140.

paulb
paulb
1 day ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Yes, sales are at 603 MTD now. 1323 listings

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
1 day ago
Reply to  paulb

~50% sell to list is balanced.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
15 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Clown.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
4 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Oh, right. I should be shrieking that the crash is happening right now for 10 fucking years straight. Would that make you feel better?

Slava
Slava
4 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Triggered whiner. LOL

Werner Stein
Werner Stein
1 day ago

“Just talked with a Valley developer. The market for single family lots is on FIRE.”

Not that we do not believe you, but there are people who might hype up the market, and they may be less honest than you.

Can you verify the claim with data?

Dave
Dave
1 day ago
Reply to  Werner Stein

I know him well.

No Way
No Way
1 day ago
Reply to  Dave

I know him too.

Werner Stein
Werner Stein
1 day ago

It cannot be said better:From the Douglas Todd article:
“There are still reasons that the classic 1954 book How to Lie With Statistics remains a bestseller.”

But the faster you can help the bubble flame out, the better.
﻿

Dave
Dave
1 day ago

Just talked with a Valley developer. The market for single family lots is on FIRE. He’s shocked at the demand and people are fighting each other to get them. Normally developers are naturally bullish on real estate, but he’s just amazed at how strong the current market is.

But ya, that dork in Toronto has is figured out.

Dave
Dave
1 day ago
Reply to  Dave

And credit to Oracle because he nailed that call. He called the Valley frenzy early and beat me to it. I hope he bought a couple lots like he talked about because he’s already made a killing on them.

Dildo
Dildo
1 day ago
Reply to  Dave

Oracle knew that COVID was coming and would drive people to de-densify?

LOL Dave your memory is so amazing that you can remember things that didn’t even happen!

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
1
Reply to  Dave

Strange, I don’t see a single lot in the valley selling over ask, not one. Some lots are selling for 20% below ask.

When people are fighting over real estate I would expect some over asks.

Dave
Dave
1 day ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Go for a drive this weekend and ask around. Maybe Oracle will give you a tour.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
1 day ago
Reply to  Dave

You’re asking me waste my time driving around the valley?

Now I really don’t believe you, you’re making evidence free claims just like oracle.

Dave
Dave
1 day ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

You’ve seen me post here for years. I bring real anecdotes because I’m an insider. True conversation. Trust me on this.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
1 day ago
Reply to  Dave

Nope. Don’t trust you.

I can see the selling prices for myself.

I also see that this week in the valley overall sales took a dive while listings rose sharply. Not a good sign.

I thinks that’s why you’re pumping the valley.

Dave
Dave
1 day ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Another real estate guy said to me that the Fraser Valley is currently the “hottest market in North America”.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
1 day ago
Reply to  Dave

We should all believe what anonymous “real estate guys” say to an anonymous poster on a real estate blog that has had no shortage of cheerleading pumpers over the years.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
4 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

Dave has infinitely more credibility than you. And you know it.

Slava
Slava
4 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

If only you weren’t a liar (and maskhole).
Don’t wear a mask dipshit.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
4 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

He’s right up there with whoracle.

Slava
Slava
4 hours ago
Reply to  Best place on meth

You mean Dave?

Werner Stein
Werner Stein
1 day ago

“Punwasi is another fool. He claims prices are falling.”

Are you calling him a fool because his method of analysis precludes traffic congestion?

Or because your net worth and self worth necessitates keeping the ponzi scheme going?

You do know it is a mathematical impossibility for the bubble to continue indefinitely right? 

Dave
Dave
1 day ago
Reply to  Werner Stein

No because the data shows prices going UP! Try reading before going on a lap.

AngloMan
AngloMan
1 day ago
Reply to  Dave

You are a liar Dave – by the content of your posts it is clear as day that you have a vested interest in this market sustaining prices – every single thing you post is veiled to look contrarian, yet with a clear bullish edge.
Having looked on Zealty everyday for the past two years – it is clear as day that the market is falling. Everything is now – initially single family dwellings, then townhomes – now Condos are in decline. Its like watching crap get moved though a gut via peristalsis.
Sales are up YES – RIGHT – WELL DONE – but prices are falling.

Two words: BULL TRAP!

Any one who doesn’t understand what that means go and review the lifecycle of a BUBBLE. YES! a BUBBLE Dave. Now back to your veiled rhetoric hehehehe

Dave
Dave
1 day ago
Reply to  AngloMan

HPI says we’re up and that’s the best there is. We’re seeing it on the ground too. It’s obvious why… look at the 5 year rates. The people who buy aren’t the ones on CERB.

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
1 day ago
Reply to  Dave

Zolo says we’re up, too.

Clowns here were happy to cite that source back in January.

AngloMan
AngloMan
1 day ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

refer to comments provided for Dave – paid pumper number two. Pass it on to Oracle (3) as well please…………..

Shut It Down Already (original)
Shut It Down Already (original)
1 day ago
Reply to  AngloMan

Search this site for the phrases “bull trap” and “dead cat bounce”. Let me know what you find.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
16 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

Another idiot trying to waste people’s time on a pointless fishing expedition, like Dave telling me to aimlessly drive around the valley asking weird, creepy question of random people who live there.

Best place on meth
Best place on meth
14 hours ago
Reply to  Shut It Down Already (original)

I only mentioned Zolo numbers to mock you because of the way you gleefully trotted out their numbers previously.

Moron.

southseacompany
southseacompany
2 days ago

Vancouver Real Estate Prices Just Below Pre-Pandemic Levels, As New Listings Jump”, Better Dwelling
https://betterdwelling.com/city/vancouver/vancouver-real-estate-prices-just-below-pre-pandemic-levels-as-new-listings-jump/

REBGV saw 5,948 new listings in July, up 2.8% from a month before. This represents an increase of 28.9% when compared to the same month last year. The increase is a little larger than sales, helping to maintain a “balanced” level by industry standards”

Dildo
Dildo
2 days ago
Reply to  southseacompany

But Dave Says None Of It Is true ™

Dave
Dave
2 days ago
Reply to  Dildo

No, I’m the one saying the REBGV stats are correct. Pundorki says prices are falling. REBGV shows that prices went up 0.7% last month and are up over 3% in 6 months.

Listings are lower year over year and they only grew 2.8%! Keep in mind, I’ve been saying all along that listings will grow until about mid-October. But they’re growing a lot more slowly than I even though.

Reality Bites
Reality Bites
1 day ago
Reply to  Dave

Punwasi says prices are rising.

Greater Vancouver real estate prices were moving higher last month. REBGV’s benchmark across the region reached $1,031,400 for a typical home in July, up 4.5% from the same month last year.”, Better Dwelling, Aug 6

.

Dave
Dave
1 day ago
Reply to  Reality Bites

Ya, like I said, that guy isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. He doesn’t even a shed.

Dave
Dave
1 day ago
Reply to  Dave

*own

franko
franko
1 day ago
Reply to  Dildo

Dave is dead from the neck up and fullashit below.

Reality Bites
Reality Bites
2 days ago

Stephen Punwasi, a prominent Canadian market analyst and director of Better Dwelling, recently said, “Greater Vancouver real-estate sales are returning to pre-pandemic levels, but prices are still falling” compared to their overall peak a couple of years earlier.”

““New listings are hitting the market at such a rapid pace, prices are actually falling further from the peak. It’s not incredibly straightforward, but not complicated either.””

https://vancouversun.com/opinion/columnists/real-estate-spin-torques-the-reality-of-home-sales-in-a-covid-19-world

Dildo
Dildo
2 days ago
Reply to  Reality Bites

But…but…

Dave Says None Of It Is true ™*

*as long as you look at it from the perspective of what Dave wants to be happening

Dave
Dave
2 days ago
Reply to  Dildo

Wrong. I said the data says none of it is true. If he or you think otherwise, the burden of proof is on you to show it.

southseacompany
southseacompany
2 days ago

Evan Siddall on Twitter, Aug 5; https://twitter.com/ewsiddall/status/1291211153188835330

Stark correlation between optimism re Toronto housing market outlook and whether forecaster benefits. Better to heed the advice of objective voices, not “experts” who earn fees on house prices.”

Do I detect another correlation between those who earn fees on housing txns and those who (a) criticize our cautious outlook, (b) clearly haven’t read it since they already declare us wrong before the date of our forecast and (c) complain when I observe these correlations?”

