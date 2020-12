Southseacompany posted a few stories about our changing market and dropping rents as some people move away from city cores.

“People are leaving the cores of major cities, including Vancouver, and that has led to some rent drops.”

“The average monthly rent in Vancouver in October for a two-bedroom apartment was the highest in Canada at $2,712, but it was an eight per cent drop from a year earlier, the steepest fall in B.C.”