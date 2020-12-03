BC, data, supply

Metro Home Sales Hit 5-Year High

360
360 Comments

With more people staying home all the time it seems that the demand for homes is up. The REBGV reports than last month saw sales almost a quarter higher than the 10 year average and a record high for the last 5 years.

“Homebuyer demand has been at near record levels in our region since the summer,” said REBGV chairwoman Colette Gerber.

Sales were up 22.7 per cent from the 2,498 sales recorded in November 2019, but down sharply, 16.9 per cent, from the 3,687 homes sold in October 2020.

Read the full article over at the Vancouver Sun.

MVCA

I agree with this 100%

Trump supporters are the dumbest shits in recorded history. And he’s playing them like a fiddle.

1
0
Reply
Werner Stein

Cant you guys use google? What is wrong with you?

A feeble attempts at deception.
How do the RE investors compare to other billionaires?

Gates approx 108 billion
Zukerberberg 76 billion
Bezos 114 billion

and on and on.

But that said a mortgage slave strapped to a half of duplex in Strathacona or a one hour commute from Abbotsford is not an investor.
Slave would be a more appropriate designation.

0
0
Reply
Shut It Down Already (original)

Right, $10bn is nothing these days. Not even worth getting out of bed for.

0
0
Reply
Bear Vancouverite

SIDA said: “One of the CoV’a biggest failures is allowing the construction of functionally useless 3 bedroom units under 900sqft. It’s a joke to expect a family to live in something that small.” I think that’s fine to build 3BR under 900 sq ft, my problem is the number of 1BR condos being built far exceeds what is actually useful for the city. This is where I think the “supply problem” is: If Condos and attached properties are the future for most buyers, we need far more 2BR and 3BR and even 4BR units, and we need them to be at a lower price point with less premium finishes, fewer “amenities” like swimming pools, expensive lobbies w/ empty concierge desks, and fancy meeting rooms that get used 5% of the year. We need more stacked townhomes and especially freehold non-strata… Read more »

1
0
Reply
MVCA

I agree with this 100%

0
0
Reply
Bear Vancouverite

Bear Vancouverite

Dave- you have 20% of net worth in a primary residence, and then turn around to say that people should sacrifice to own their home, save for a downpayment, "get the foot in the door", and even sleep on bare mattresses in bedrooms devoid of furniture. For a person trying to build up the rest of that net worth, the entry price for a family home in Vancouver and its surroundings is unaffordable, and this is not a function of supply and demand, its a function of too many people chasing a dream in a way that's not financially sound. If every first time buyer decided right now, to only spend what they can actually afford on a home while also building their net worth, and if they can maintain that discipline, then prices will correct within months and balance will be restored.

1
0
Reply
Dave

My mantra is if you want to get it, you can do it. Nobody said it would be easy. Once you get ahead of the curve, life gets easier. It’s a long term investment, but it pays off, even if you start from high prices.

0
0
Reply
Bear Vancouverite

Bear Vancouverite

That is a good and valuable mantra. People need to take responsibility and achieve what they want. And this is the one thing that I respect about you that some of the other bears don't acknowledge properly. But I disagree and cannot advise people to sacrifice everything in order to buy a home. Getting ahead of the curve is easy if you maintain financial discipline, and that requires NOT over spending on things (including a primary residence). Home prices in Vancouver are above what is healthy because buyers have to stretch their financial health to buy a home to raise a family, and we should be discouraging that.

1
0
Reply
Dave

All of the above.

0
0
Reply
paulb

N 89
PC 32
S 100
TI 10932

http://www.instagram.com/clivestevepaul

4
0
Reply
Big Bear

I have to say. Sales are impressive. But it’s still not worth it.

0
0
Reply
southseacompany

“Why Home Prices Change (or Don’t), Robert Shiller”, New York Times

https://www.nytimes.com/2013/04/14/business/why-home-prices-change-or-dont.html

“Home prices look remarkably stable when corrected for inflation. Over the 100 years ending in 1990 — before the recent housing boom — real home prices rose only 0.2 percent a year, on average.”

“Here is a harsh truth about homeownership: Over the long haul, it’s hard for homes to compete with the stock market in real appreciation. That’s because companies whose shares are traded on a stock exchange retain a good share of their earnings to plow back into the business.”

“By contrast, real home prices should decline with time, except to the extent that households shell out some money and plow back some of their incomes into maintenance and improvements, because homes wear out and go out of style.”

1
0
Reply
Shut It Down Already (original)

Leverage.

Leverage.

0
0
Reply
Big Bear

Mortgage slavery

0
0
Reply
Shut It Down Already (original)

Sounds preferable to being a slave to a landlord during retirement.

0
0
Reply
Big Bear

Because retiring in Vancouver is mandatory? People can’t move?

0
0
Reply
Shut It Down Already (original)

You won’t have the choice.

0
0
Reply
Big Bear

And?

0
0
Reply
Shut It Down Already (original)

I guess if you have no family then there’s nothing wrong with it.

0
0
Reply
Big Bear

Living close to your family is now mandatory?

0
0
Reply
Bear Vancouverite

It’s not mandatory, but to deny that it’s desirable is being dishonest. I would leave Vancouver if it didn’t mean leaving behind friends and family, some of whom need me.

0
0
Reply
Shut It Down Already (original)

Never said mandatory. But it’s definitely desirable in your senior years, unless you never want to see your children again I suppose. They will surely want to be where the opportunities are, which is Vancouver.

0
0
Reply
Dave

You pay your mortgage in nominal dollars are gain from inflation.

0
0
Reply
Werner Stein

Will Zombie answer Big bear?

I’m inclined to think not.

The ones who are billionaires from RE are not from a subset of people who can be admired.

0
0
Reply
Zombie

Cant you guys use google? What is wrong with you?

Top 10 Richest Real Estate Investors
Donald Bren: Estimated net worth $15.5 billion. …
Sun Hongbin: Estimated net worth $9.2 billion. …
Stephen Ross: Estimated net worth $7.6 billion. …
Sam Zell: Estimated net worth $4.8 billion. …
Leonard Stern: Estimated net worth $4.5 billion. …
John A. …
Sheldon Solow: Estimated net worth $4.2 billion.

0
0
Reply
Werner Stein

“Landowners hardly got crushed. Look at a list of global billionaires and notice how many real estate and billionaires there are”

None of them are living under a crushing mortgage debt in Surrey or Strathacona.

0
0
Reply
Werner Stein

“Real estate predates the horse and buggy by thousands of years and will last thousands of years beyond as well”

You are ignorant. The Industrial Revolution changed that long ago.

The Landowner class got crushed by the Robber Barons, who then got crushed by the Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.

Get your head out of your butt, and accept reality, dinosaurs went extinct -you are not special.

0
0
Reply
Zombie

Landowners hardly got crushed. Look at a list of global billionaires and notice how many real estate and billionaires there are.

0
0
Reply
Big bear

Any data regarding your statement?

0
0
Reply
Shut It Down Already (original)

Not exactly difficult to find such a list using Google.

0
0
Reply
Bear Vancouverite

It’s futile to argue that landownership cannot lead to wealth because it can. Trying to argue otherwise harms the bear argument altogether.

The correct argument right now is whether $2.5M for a 50year old house in Kits is fair value based on whatever fundamentals you believe in.

0
0
Reply
southseacompany

“Pierre Poilievre: It’s time to move beyond Canada’s credit-card economy”, National Post
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/pierre-poilievre-its-time-to-move-beyond-canadas-credit-card-economy

“This is the credit-card economy: consume more than produce; buy more than sell; borrow from the world to buy from the world; send money and jobs out to bring foreign goods in. Others get the jobs, investment and savings. We’re left with the debt.”

“Continuing in this way will force Canadians to pay interest to wealthy (often foreign) lenders. Worse, unexpected interest rate hikes could mean a crisis.”

1
0
Reply
southseacompany

“The Implications Of Moving Toward An Asset-Based Economy”, The Urbaneer
https://www.urbaneer.com/blog/moving_towards_an_asset_based_economy

“An asset-based economy function where equity-based assets like real estate or stock market equities – rather than goods and services – promote economic growth.”

“The benefit of an asset-based economy is that it can be used as a temporary measure to stimulate economic growth”.

“The inherent danger of an asset-based economy is underpinned by continuous asset price inflation alongside the suppression of income inflation, meaning a rising debt-to-income ratio is built-in,”

1
0
Reply
Dave

How you going to see the future right if you can’t even look at the past right?

0
-1
Reply
Big bear

Because past performances are always a good way to predict investments?

0
0
Reply
Dave

No because I don’t fall for absolutes. Only a Sith deals in absolutes.

0
-1
Reply
Big Bear

Love your non-answers.

0
0
Reply
Dave

The answer was it’s a stupid question. Nothing in finance is an always prediction. Past preference is predictive however.

0
0
Reply
Big Bear

Lol. You bought beanie babies in the 1980s didn’t you?

0
0
Reply